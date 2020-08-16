GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $7,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,131,000 after buying an additional 269,404 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $21,868,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 34.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 757,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,104,000 after buying an additional 195,761 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 801,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,017,000 after purchasing an additional 187,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,502,000.

IJJ stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,787. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.68 and a 1-year high of $173.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.50 and a 200 day moving average of $134.26.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

