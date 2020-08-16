GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,897 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Teledyne Technologies worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TDY traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $332.18. The stock had a trading volume of 124,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,714. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.97. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $195.34 and a 12-month high of $398.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.49. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.47, for a total transaction of $1,772,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,489.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.47, for a total transaction of $485,473.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,480 shares of company stock worth $3,756,649 in the last ninety days. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $374.75.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

