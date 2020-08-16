GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $6,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 60,000.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the first quarter worth about $54,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 1,684.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 29.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in ESCO Technologies during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESE. TheStreet upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,133. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.08. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.64 and a 52 week high of $107.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.27. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

