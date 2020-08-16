GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the quarter. Moody’s makes up approximately 1.2% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $9,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 941.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Moody’s by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MCO. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.75.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total value of $3,207,438.00. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.01, for a total value of $439,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,972.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,577,635 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $281.05. The stock had a trading volume of 428,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,412. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $283.17 and its 200 day moving average is $256.63. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $296.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. Moody’s had a return on equity of 207.04% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.02%.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

