GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 20,582 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 185,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,582 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 209,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 24,314 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,570,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 59,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter.

SCHE traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $26.77. 1,040,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,659,085. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.99. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

