Gifto (GTO) Hits Market Capitalization of $10.14 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 16th. Gifto has a total market cap of $10.14 million and $1.66 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Allbit, Bibox and Bithumb. During the last week, Gifto has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008427 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00159260 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $221.49 or 0.01862745 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00197473 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000951 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00129798 BTC.

Gifto Token Profile

Gifto’s genesis date was December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 712,498,035 tokens. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gifto Token Trading

Gifto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Coinnest, Upbit, OKEx, Allbit, CoinTiger, Cobinhood, BiteBTC, Binance, Bithumb, Bibox, Kyber Network, CPDAX, Bancor Network and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

