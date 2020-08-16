GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the April 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS GVDNY traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.46. 12,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,354. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 52-week low of $52.29 and a 52-week high of $84.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.65.

Get GIVAUDAN SA/ADR alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on GVDNY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised GIVAUDAN SA/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.