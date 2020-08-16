Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Globant had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.57%. Globant updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.58 EPS.

NYSE:GLOB traded down $5.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.87. 343,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,567. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Globant has a 1 year low of $70.83 and a 1 year high of $185.76. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.77 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.46.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.00.

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

