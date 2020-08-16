Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Acquired by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 993,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the quarter. Gold Fields makes up 2.6% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Gold Fields worth $9,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GFI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 75.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after buying an additional 1,261,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 253.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 41,782 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter worth $52,000. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 29.4% in the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 8.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Shares of NYSE:GFI traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $12.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,167,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,536,152. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

