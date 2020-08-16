Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Stock Position Lifted by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,218,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,734,290,000 after purchasing an additional 539,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $893,392,000 after purchasing an additional 455,790 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 53.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,459,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,078,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,007 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,736,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $730,753,000 after purchasing an additional 218,682 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 19.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,170,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $490,198,000 after purchasing an additional 510,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $207.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,284,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,867,692. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The company has a market cap of $71.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.63.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.52.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.