Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings. Golub Capital BDC reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 96.69%.

GBDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target (down from $13.50) on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2,957.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4,297.5% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $12.47. 292,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.58. Golub Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.34%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

