Graft Market Cap Hits $210,079.60 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Graft coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, Graft has traded up 46.4% against the U.S. dollar. Graft has a total market capitalization of $210,079.60 and approximately $173.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.51 or 0.00764719 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003244 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

Graft (CRYPTO:GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

