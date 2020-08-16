Gravity Hits One Day Volume of $72.00 (GZRO)

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Gravity has a market capitalization of $16,060.43 and approximately $72.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gravity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. During the last week, Gravity has traded down 89.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008450 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00160558 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $221.34 or 0.01865056 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00199090 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000956 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000236 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00129216 BTC.

Gravity Coin Profile

Gravity’s total supply is 2,373,114,462 coins and its circulating supply is 1,353,114,462 coins. The official website for Gravity is gzro.net . Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin . The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Gravity

Gravity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gravity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

