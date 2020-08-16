Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPRE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine lowered Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Green Plains from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Green Plains from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

In other Green Plains news, Director James D. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $64,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 105,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,267.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $64,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,774.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $341,550 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 1,551.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 29,945 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Green Plains by 411.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 294,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 236,653 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Green Plains by 17.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Green Plains during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GPRE traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.84. 959,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,690. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.33.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.48. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $417.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

