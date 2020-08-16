Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,062 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Boeing in the first quarter worth about $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Citigroup cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Boeing from $164.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research cut Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.38.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.08. 32,387,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,512,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.64. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

