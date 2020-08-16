Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,780 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $576,000. Hyman Charles D lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 15.8% during the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 256,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,446,000 after buying an additional 34,884 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 29,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 7.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 259,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,591,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 5.2% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on KO. Cfra lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.05.

NYSE KO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,072,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,399,430. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.74. The company has a market cap of $208.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

