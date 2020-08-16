Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 57.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,077,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753,534 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 49.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,127,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677,001 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,469,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,139 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,516,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,242,000 after acquiring an additional 46,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $194,454,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,832. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.57. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $225.12.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

