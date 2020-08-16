Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,785 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,253,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230,902 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,102,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,407 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $100,520,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 8,295,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,232.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,598,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

USB traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,971,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,118,935. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.30. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The stock has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

