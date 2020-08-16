Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMB. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,739,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,322,000 after purchasing an additional 94,139 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 75.7% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 63.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.10.

Shares of KMB traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,112,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,338. The stock has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.19. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

