Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,180 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Linde accounts for about 2.2% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $21,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in Linde by 24.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 63,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its stake in Linde by 5.9% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 52,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Linde by 6.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 36,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Linde by 1.1% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Linde by 9.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 146,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,086,000 after purchasing an additional 12,301 shares in the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. HSBC cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $245.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.11.

LIN traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.50. 979,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,630. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $251.36. The stock has a market cap of $130.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 52.45%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

