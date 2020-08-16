Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 175 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 47.6% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.4% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 27.9% during the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 19,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.3% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 152,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $69.73. 1,893,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,008,758. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.20%.

In other news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

