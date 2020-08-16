Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Acquired by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,003 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proequities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 14,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter.

RODM traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $26.27. 169,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,734. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.81. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $29.74.

