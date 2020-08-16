Head-To-Head Review: Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) versus Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) and Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

2.2% of Ecopetrol shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Murphy Oil shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Murphy Oil shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ecopetrol and Murphy Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecopetrol 0 1 4 0 2.80 Murphy Oil 2 11 2 0 2.00

Ecopetrol presently has a consensus price target of $16.16, suggesting a potential upside of 40.16%. Murphy Oil has a consensus price target of $15.39, suggesting a potential upside of 1.67%. Given Ecopetrol’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ecopetrol is more favorable than Murphy Oil.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ecopetrol and Murphy Oil’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecopetrol $21.45 billion 1.11 $19.24 billion $2.01 5.74 Murphy Oil $2.83 billion 0.82 $1.15 billion $0.87 17.40

Ecopetrol has higher revenue and earnings than Murphy Oil. Ecopetrol is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Murphy Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Ecopetrol pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Murphy Oil pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Ecopetrol pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Murphy Oil pays out 57.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ecopetrol has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Murphy Oil has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Ecopetrol is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Ecopetrol and Murphy Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecopetrol 12.78% 7.94% 3.37% Murphy Oil 10.64% -1.36% -0.65%

Risk and Volatility

Ecopetrol has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Murphy Oil has a beta of 3.21, suggesting that its stock price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ecopetrol beats Murphy Oil on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol S.A. operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping. The company has 9,071 kilometers of transportation pipeline systems. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons, derivatives, and products. In addition, the company produces and markets polypropylene resin, compounds, and masterbatches; and offers refined and petrochemical products, as well as industrial service sales to customers. Ecopetrol S.A. has strategic partnership with Occidental Petroleum Corporation. The company was formerly known as Empresa Colombiana de Petróleos and changed its name to Ecopetrol S.A. in June 2003. Ecopetrol S.A. was founded in 1948 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.