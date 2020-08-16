Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Holdings Trimmed by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 87,284 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Hexcel worth $11,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at $904,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,512,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 606,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,443,000 after purchasing an additional 173,735 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hexcel stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.20. 530,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,426. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). Hexcel had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $378.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $393,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HXL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.11.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

