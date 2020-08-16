Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.8% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,072 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $77,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,402 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 27.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,304,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $990,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,587 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Home Depot by 21.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,387,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $819,146,000 after acquiring an additional 774,600 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.78.

NYSE HD traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $280.55. 2,487,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,329,579. The company has a market capitalization of $301.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $259.11 and a 200 day moving average of $232.44. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $282.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

