Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.2% of First National Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.28. 2,844,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,711,489. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The company has a market capitalization of $112.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.89.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

