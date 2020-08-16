Hush Price Down 2.2% This Week (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last week, Hush has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Hush coin can currently be bought for about $0.0542 or 0.00000456 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a market cap of $524,744.84 and $475.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.97 or 0.00706206 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00097480 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00084561 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001012 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001064 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 9,675,130 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org

Buying and Selling Hush

