Hxro Market Cap Reaches $28.95 Million (HXRO)

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Hxro token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001590 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Bittrex. Hxro has a total market capitalization of $28.95 million and approximately $223,938.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hxro has traded up 26.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hxro alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008450 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00160558 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.34 or 0.01865056 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00199090 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000956 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000236 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00129216 BTC.

Hxro Token Profile

Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,382,709 tokens. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro . Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io

Buying and Selling Hxro

Hxro can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hxro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hxro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hxro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.