Hyman Charles D Acquires 19,468 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hyman Charles D grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,468 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Reik & CO. LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 0.4% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 21,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.06. 12,235,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,219,516. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.95.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

