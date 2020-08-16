Hyman Charles D Acquires 25,450 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 913.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,450 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 138.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $158.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,112,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,338. The firm has a market cap of $53.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.19. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $160.16.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.10.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.