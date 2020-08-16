Hyman Charles D Acquires 531,527 Shares of FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH)

Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in shares of FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH) by 116.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 989,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 531,527 shares during the period. FRP comprises 3.9% of Hyman Charles D’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hyman Charles D owned 10.25% of FRP worth $40,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FRPH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FRP by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,337,000 after acquiring an additional 10,817 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FRP by 0.3% during the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FRP by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FRP by 51.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 27,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of FRP by 6.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David H. Devilliers III sold 1,000 shares of FRP stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $44,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,197 shares in the company, valued at $321,849.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 1,600 shares of company stock valued at $69,250 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of FRP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ FRPH traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.44. 3,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,374. The stock has a market cap of $412.34 million, a P/E ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.54. FRP Holdings Inc has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 43.85% and a return on equity of 2.61%.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

