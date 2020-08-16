Hyman Charles D Boosts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hyman Charles D boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.7% of Hyman Charles D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $17,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $391.42. The stock had a trading volume of 643,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,652. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The stock has a market cap of $110.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.00 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

