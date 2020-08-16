Hyman Charles D Boosts Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Hyman Charles D increased its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 2.5% of Hyman Charles D’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $26,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,412,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,851,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MA traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $326.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,443,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,352,292. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $327.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $307.30 and its 200-day moving average is $291.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

A number of research firms have commented on MA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $364.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $314.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.38.

In related news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total transaction of $19,905,372.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,826,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,125,284,511.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,024,022 shares of company stock valued at $310,267,693 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

