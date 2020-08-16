Hyman Charles D Buys 14,812 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,812 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4,644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.04.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.37. 3,765,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,357,943. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.01 and a 200-day moving average of $76.20. The stock has a market cap of $92.81 billion, a PE ratio of 70.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $98.14.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $330,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,504 shares of company stock worth $810,521 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

