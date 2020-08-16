Hyman Charles D Buys 16,353 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hyman Charles D grew its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,353 shares during the period. Paypal accounts for approximately 1.9% of Hyman Charles D’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Paypal were worth $19,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Paypal from $131.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.36.

In other Paypal news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total transaction of $1,781,884.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $4,922,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,674,586.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,203 shares of company stock worth $12,339,005 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,844,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,959,733. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.29 billion, a PE ratio of 87.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $204.23.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

