Hyman Charles D Buys 5,119 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hyman Charles D grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,700 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.9% of Hyman Charles D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $19,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, June 29th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.88.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $336.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,522,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,591. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $268.77 and a 1 year high of $345.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $322.73 and a 200-day moving average of $309.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $1,848,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $773,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,042,351.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,380 shares of company stock valued at $10,885,129. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

