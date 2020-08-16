Hyman Charles D Decreases Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Hyman Charles D decreased its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,974 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in 3M were worth $12,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in 3M by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.85.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,607,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,343. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $182.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.00. The company has a market capitalization of $95.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

