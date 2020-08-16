Hyman Charles D Has $1.87 Million Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Hyman Charles D lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1,370.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.57. 2,705,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,281,915. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average of $18.85.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

