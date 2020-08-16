Hyman Charles D Has $16.39 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 10.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 264,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,540 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up 1.6% of Hyman Charles D’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $16,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 70.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,972.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on EMR. Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,893,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,008,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The stock has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

