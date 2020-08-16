Hyman Charles D Has $23.87 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Hyman Charles D lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 2.3% of Hyman Charles D’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hyman Charles D owned about 0.17% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $23,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperimus Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 37.9% in the second quarter. Aperimus Capital LLC now owns 265,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,301,000 after purchasing an additional 73,100 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 40.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 114,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,980,000 after buying an additional 32,784 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 101,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,593,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 252.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $355.48. 747,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,099. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $384.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.08.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

