Hyman Charles D Purchases 11,155 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Hyman Charles D increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,720 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,155 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s accounts for 2.6% of Hyman Charles D’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $27,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 4.4% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.5% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.9% during the second quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.3% during the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.03. 2,060,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,414,967. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.37. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.01. The firm has a market cap of $154.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

