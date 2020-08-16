Hyman Charles D Purchases 19,533 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Hyman Charles D grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,533 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $6,562,397.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,543,747.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $3,137,058.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,082.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,206 shares of company stock worth $19,617,943 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

NYSE:CL traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,491,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,664,119. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.65 and a 200-day moving average of $71.88. The firm has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

