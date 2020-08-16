Hyman Charles D Raises Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 275.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,219 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 26.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 44,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 9,301 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 406.5% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.96. 2,214,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,598. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $59.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.49%.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

