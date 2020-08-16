Hyman Charles D Sells 1,190 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hyman Charles D lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $41,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 889.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.07.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.71. 2,734,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,783,082. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The stock has a market cap of $121.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.09.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

