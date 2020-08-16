Hyman Charles D Sells 2,049 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Hyman Charles D trimmed its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Enbridge by 22.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 155,763,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,533,297,000 after acquiring an additional 28,059,331 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,899,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $869,790,000 after buying an additional 10,695,387 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Enbridge by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,413,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $618,766,000 after acquiring an additional 274,567 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 11.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 18,852,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $548,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,801 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Enbridge by 3.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,800,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $483,872,000 after acquiring an additional 565,173 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Enbridge from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $32.87. 2,157,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,569,021. The company has a market capitalization of $67.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.72.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6021 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.00%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Featured Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.