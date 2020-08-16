Hyman Charles D Sells 207 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Hyman Charles D lowered its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Air Products & Chemicals comprises about 1.4% of Hyman Charles D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $14,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,293,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 55,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 1,191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 24,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 22,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.69.

NYSE APD traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $289.82. 1,017,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,606. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $299.82. The firm has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.