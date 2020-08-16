Hyman Charles D Sells 3,728 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Hyman Charles D lowered its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,289 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.91. 5,686,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,970,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.51. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.12 and a 200-day moving average of $44.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 30.55%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

