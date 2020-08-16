Hyman Charles D Sells 78 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Hyman Charles D trimmed its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,179 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Cigna by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,147 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,719,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Cigna by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,914 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 644,434 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Cigna during the second quarter worth $713,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 15.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.19.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 1,490 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $305,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,139,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.57, for a total value of $363,069.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,038,644.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 238,407 shares of company stock worth $49,672,819 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,211,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Corp has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $39.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.93 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

