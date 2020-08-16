Hyman Charles D Trims Position in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI)

Hyman Charles D trimmed its stake in shares of Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Heico were worth $5,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Heico by 8.9% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,103,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,969,000 after acquiring an additional 90,489 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Heico by 15,765.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,368,000 after purchasing an additional 417,779 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new position in Heico during the first quarter valued at $29,642,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Heico by 20.0% during the first quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,045,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Heico during the second quarter valued at $28,388,000. 26.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Heico news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 50,000 shares of Heico stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total transaction of $4,568,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 928,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,818,075.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 100,000 shares of Heico stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $9,221,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,198,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,554,165.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,113 shares of company stock worth $19,410,626. 8.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Heico stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.57. The stock had a trading volume of 201,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,105. Heico Corp has a 12 month low of $52.01 and a 12 month high of $147.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.16.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Heico had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $468.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Heico Corp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on HEI. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Heico from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Heico from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Heico from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.44.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

