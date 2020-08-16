IDEX Membership (IDXM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $423,115.71

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One IDEX Membership token can now be bought for about $211.56 or 0.01782622 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, IDEX Membership has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. IDEX Membership has a total market capitalization of $423,115.71 and $1,817.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IDEX Membership Token Profile

IDEX Membership (CRYPTO:IDXM) is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. The official website for IDEX Membership is auroradao.com/tokensale . IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao

IDEX Membership Token Trading

IDEX Membership can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX Membership should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX Membership using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

